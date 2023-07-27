The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ and his .474 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the White Sox.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 88 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 112th in slugging.

Happ enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

In 60.6% of his games this season (60 of 99), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (23.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (8.1%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Happ has had an RBI in 26 games this year (26.3%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 33 of 99 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 48 .233 AVG .264 .353 OBP .393 .361 SLG .425 14 XBH 17 4 HR 5 26 RBI 18 56/33 K/BB 48/36 4 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings