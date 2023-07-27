Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Cubs.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .282 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks.
- Jimenez enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .450 with one homer.
- In 75.0% of his games this year (51 of 68), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (27.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 45.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 32 times this season (47.1%), including one multi-run game.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.308
|AVG
|.256
|.340
|OBP
|.313
|.466
|SLG
|.496
|11
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|23
|29/7
|K/BB
|34/11
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, one per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.04, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .225 batting average against him.
