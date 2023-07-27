On Thursday, Dansby Swanson (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago with 91 hits, batting .267 this season with 30 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 50th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 62.1% of his games this year (54 of 87), with at least two hits 26 times (29.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 87), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Swanson has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 of 87 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .286 AVG .247 .349 OBP .352 .434 SLG .428 15 XBH 15 5 HR 7 24 RBI 18 41/16 K/BB 49/25 1 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings