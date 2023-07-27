The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will meet on Thursday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET, with Nolan Arenado and Cody Bellinger among those expected to step up at the plate.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 115 home runs.

Fueled by 285 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 16th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 496 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Cubs rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cubs rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.275 WHIP this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will hand the ball to Justin Steele (10-3) for his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has 12 quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Justin Steele Jack Flaherty 7/22/2023 Cardinals W 8-6 Home Michael Fulmer Miles Mikolas 7/23/2023 Cardinals W 7-2 Home Jameson Taillon Jordan Montgomery 7/25/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Michael Kopech 7/26/2023 White Sox W 10-7 Away Marcus Stroman Lance Lynn 7/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Justin Steele Miles Mikolas 7/28/2023 Cardinals - Away - Jordan Montgomery 7/29/2023 Cardinals - Away Jameson Taillon Adam Wainwright 7/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Kyle Hendricks Steven Matz 7/31/2023 Reds - Home Marcus Stroman Andrew Abbott 8/1/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Ben Lively

