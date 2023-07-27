Cubs vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 27
Thursday's contest at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (46-57) matching up with the Chicago Cubs (50-51) at 7:45 PM ET (on July 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup.
The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (6-5) against the Cubs and Justin Steele (10-3).
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Cubs 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Cubs were named underdogs twice and won each contest.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-1-2 in its previous 10 games.
- The last 10 Cubs contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Cubs have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (40.4%) in those contests.
- Chicago has a mark of 17-23 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Chicago is No. 10 in the majors, scoring 4.9 runs per game (496 total runs).
- Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 21
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Justin Steele vs Jack Flaherty
|July 22
|Cardinals
|W 8-6
|Michael Fulmer vs Miles Mikolas
|July 23
|Cardinals
|W 7-2
|Jameson Taillon vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 25
|@ White Sox
|W 7-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Michael Kopech
|July 26
|@ White Sox
|W 10-7
|Marcus Stroman vs Lance Lynn
|July 27
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Miles Mikolas
|July 28
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Adam Wainwright
|July 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Steven Matz
|July 31
|Reds
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Andrew Abbott
|August 1
|Reds
|-
|Justin Steele vs Ben Lively
