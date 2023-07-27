Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on July 27 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the White Sox.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is hitting .312 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 22 walks.
- Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 74.3% of his games this year (52 of 70), with multiple hits 23 times (32.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 42.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 60.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 17.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.315
|AVG
|.309
|.365
|OBP
|.355
|.559
|SLG
|.528
|19
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|20
|26/11
|K/BB
|24/11
|6
|SB
|6
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (6-5) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.33 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.311 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 56th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.