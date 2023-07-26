The Chicago Cubs (49-51) will look to sweep a two-game series versus the Chicago White Sox (41-61), at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The White Sox will give the ball to Lance Lynn (6-9, 6.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Marcus Stroman (10-7, 3.09 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynn - CHW (6-9, 6.18 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (10-7, 3.09 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The White Sox will hand the ball to Lynn (6-9) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.18 and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .267 in 20 games this season.

He has six quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Lynn has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 20 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Over 21 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 3.09 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.

Stroman is trying to collect his 16th quality start of the year.

Stroman enters this matchup with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 21 appearances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.09), 22nd in WHIP (1.144), and 47th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.