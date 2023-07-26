Lance Lynn gets the nod on the mound for the Chicago White Sox against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +100.

White Sox vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -120 +100 - - - - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The White Sox have gone 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (two of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (32.8%) in those games.

The White Sox have a record of 17-36, a 32.1% win rate, when they're set as the underdog by +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving the White Sox have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 45 of 101 chances this season.

The White Sox are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-26 20-35 18-25 23-35 29-45 12-15

