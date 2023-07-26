Wednesday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (49-51) against the Chicago White Sox (41-61) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 26.

The White Sox will look to Lance Lynn (6-9) versus the Cubs and Marcus Stroman (10-7).

White Sox vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Cubs

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

  • The White Sox are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
  • The White Sox have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
  • This season, the White Sox have been favored 34 times and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.
  • This season, the White Sox have won 20 of their 37 games, or 54.1%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the White Sox, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
  • The White Sox have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 426 (4.2 per game).
  • The White Sox have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 20 @ Mets W 6-2 Michael Kopech vs José Quintana
July 21 @ Twins L 9-4 Lance Lynn vs Joe Ryan
July 22 @ Twins L 3-2 Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
July 23 @ Twins L 5-4 Lucas Giolito vs Bailey Ober
July 25 Cubs L 7-3 Michael Kopech vs Kyle Hendricks
July 26 Cubs - Lance Lynn vs Marcus Stroman
July 27 Guardians - Dylan Cease vs Tanner Bibee
July 28 Guardians - Lucas Giolito vs TBA
July 29 Guardians - Touki Toussaint vs Logan Allen
July 30 Guardians - Michael Kopech vs Aaron Civale
August 1 @ Rangers - Lance Lynn vs Nathan Eovaldi

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.