Wednesday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (49-51) against the Chicago White Sox (41-61) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 26.

The White Sox will look to Lance Lynn (6-9) versus the Cubs and Marcus Stroman (10-7).

White Sox vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The White Sox have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the White Sox have been favored 34 times and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.

This season, the White Sox have won 20 of their 37 games, or 54.1%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the White Sox, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The White Sox have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 426 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule