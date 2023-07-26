White Sox vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 26
Wednesday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (49-51) against the Chicago White Sox (41-61) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 26.
The White Sox will look to Lance Lynn (6-9) versus the Cubs and Marcus Stroman (10-7).
White Sox vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
White Sox vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The White Sox have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
- This season, the White Sox have been favored 34 times and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.
- This season, the White Sox have won 20 of their 37 games, or 54.1%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the White Sox, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
- The White Sox have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 426 (4.2 per game).
- The White Sox have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 20
|@ Mets
|W 6-2
|Michael Kopech vs José Quintana
|July 21
|@ Twins
|L 9-4
|Lance Lynn vs Joe Ryan
|July 22
|@ Twins
|L 3-2
|Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
|July 23
|@ Twins
|L 5-4
|Lucas Giolito vs Bailey Ober
|July 25
|Cubs
|L 7-3
|Michael Kopech vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 26
|Cubs
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Marcus Stroman
|July 27
|Guardians
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Tanner Bibee
|July 28
|Guardians
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs TBA
|July 29
|Guardians
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Logan Allen
|July 30
|Guardians
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Aaron Civale
|August 1
|@ Rangers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Nathan Eovaldi
