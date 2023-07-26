Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Wednesday, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs square off against the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 19 against the Nationals) he went 0-for-3.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart has three doubles, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .200.
- Barnhart has picked up a hit in 15 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has homered in one of 40 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Barnhart has driven in a run in seven games this season (17.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this season (12.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|17
|.185
|AVG
|.217
|.254
|OBP
|.327
|.204
|SLG
|.326
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|7
|22/5
|K/BB
|15/7
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 6-9 with a 6.18 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 36-year-old's 6.18 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.443 WHIP ranks 54th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
