On Wednesday, Nico Hoerner (.408 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .730, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .397 this season.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 110th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 68 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.

He has homered in seven games this year (7.6%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 34.8% of his games this season, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 41 .298 AVG .257 .355 OBP .305 .423 SLG .366 15 XBH 13 5 HR 2 34 RBI 21 25/15 K/BB 29/11 13 SB 9

White Sox Pitching Rankings