The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .211 with 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 17 walks.

Burger has gotten a hit in 41 of 83 games this season (49.4%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (19.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 24.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has driven in a run in 25 games this year (30.1%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 41.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .256 AVG .171 .310 OBP .228 .617 SLG .390 21 XBH 16 13 HR 8 31 RBI 16 42/9 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings