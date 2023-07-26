Wednesday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (49-51) versus the Chicago White Sox (41-61) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Lance Lynn (6-9) to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (10-7) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI

Cubs vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Cubs and their foes are 7-1-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Cubs matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Cubs have come away with 19 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cubs have won 19 of 47 games when listed as at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The Cubs score the 10th-most runs in baseball (486 total, 4.9 per game).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.11 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule