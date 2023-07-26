Cubs vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 26
Wednesday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (49-51) versus the Chicago White Sox (41-61) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 26.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Lance Lynn (6-9) to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (10-7) will answer the bell for the Cubs.
Cubs vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Cubs vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Cubs and their foes are 7-1-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The past 10 Cubs matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Cubs have come away with 19 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, the Cubs have won 19 of 47 games when listed as at least -110 or better on the moneyline.
- The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The Cubs score the 10th-most runs in baseball (486 total, 4.9 per game).
- Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.11 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 20
|Cardinals
|L 7-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Steven Matz
|July 21
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Justin Steele vs Jack Flaherty
|July 22
|Cardinals
|W 8-6
|Michael Fulmer vs Miles Mikolas
|July 23
|Cardinals
|W 7-2
|Jameson Taillon vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 25
|@ White Sox
|W 7-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Michael Kopech
|July 26
|@ White Sox
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Lance Lynn
|July 27
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Miles Mikolas
|July 28
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Adam Wainwright
|July 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Steven Matz
|July 31
|Reds
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Andrew Abbott
