Player props can be found for Luis Robert and Nico Hoerner, among others, when the Chicago White Sox host the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 17 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 26 walks and 55 RBI (109 total hits). He's also swiped 22 bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.333/.397 on the year.

Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 25 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 3-for-4 3 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 22 walks and 45 RBI (82 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He has a .314/.363/.540 slash line so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 2-for-5 0 0 4 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Lynn Stats

Lance Lynn (6-9) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 21st start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has made 20 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 6.18 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.443 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Jul. 21 6.2 8 9 6 6 3 at Braves Jul. 15 5.1 6 4 4 6 3 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 7.0 1 0 0 11 1 at Angels Jun. 29 6.0 8 5 5 7 2 vs. Red Sox Jun. 24 5.2 6 3 3 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Marcus Stroman's player props with BetMGM.

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Robert has 103 hits with 26 doubles, 28 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .270/.324/.559 on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 at Twins Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 33 walks and 29 RBI (102 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.348/.373 so far this season.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 21 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Mets Jul. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Benintendi or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.