How to Watch the Cubs vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
The Chicago White Sox will look to Andrew Benintendi for continued success at the plate when they take on Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.
Cubs vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 113 home runs.
- The Cubs rank 16th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Cubs have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 486.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- The Cubs rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- The Cubs have an 8.4 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.11) in the majors this season.
- The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.274 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Marcus Stroman (10-7) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
- He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.
- Stroman has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.
- He has made 21 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/20/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-2
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Steven Matz
|7/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Jack Flaherty
|7/22/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-6
|Home
|Michael Fulmer
|Miles Mikolas
|7/23/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-2
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/25/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Michael Kopech
|7/26/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Lance Lynn
|7/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Miles Mikolas
|7/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Adam Wainwright
|7/30/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Steven Matz
|7/31/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Andrew Abbott
