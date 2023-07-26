Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, July 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 19 walks while batting .268.

Morel has gotten a hit in 37 of 58 games this season (63.8%), including 14 multi-hit games (24.1%).

In 16 games this season, he has hit a long ball (27.6%, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate).

Morel has driven home a run in 26 games this season (44.8%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 55.2% of his games this season (32 of 58), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .280 AVG .255 .325 OBP .331 .523 SLG .557 11 XBH 14 7 HR 9 26 RBI 17 40/8 K/BB 35/11 3 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings