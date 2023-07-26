The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Cubs.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .244 with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 65 of 94 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has hit a home run in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (12 of 94), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.4% of his games this year, Vaughn has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.2%.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .249 AVG .239 .328 OBP .303 .467 SLG .378 19 XBH 18 9 HR 3 27 RBI 29 31/14 K/BB 48/14 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings