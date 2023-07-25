Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Yan Gomes (.290 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, two walks and eight RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .263 with five doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 41 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Gomes has driven in a run in 26 games this season (40.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.283
|AVG
|.240
|.323
|OBP
|.284
|.451
|SLG
|.380
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|16
|22/6
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.60 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.29 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.29, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.