On Tuesday, Yan Gomes (.290 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, two walks and eight RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .263 with five doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 11 walks.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 41 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

Gomes has driven in a run in 26 games this season (40.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .283 AVG .240 .323 OBP .284 .451 SLG .380 9 XBH 6 4 HR 4 19 RBI 16 22/6 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings