The Chicago Cubs (48-51) and Chicago White Sox (41-60) square off on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, beginning a two-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Cubs will give the ball to Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (4-8, 4.29 ERA).

White Sox vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (3-4, 3.52 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (4-8, 4.29 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.29 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 92 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

The 27-year-old has a 4.29 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings over 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .213 to opposing batters.

Kopech heads into the matchup with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Kopech heads into this game with 11 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 18 appearances this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (3-4) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 3.52, a 4.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.078.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 11 starts, Hendricks has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

