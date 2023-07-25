The Chicago Cubs (48-51) will lean on Nico Hoerner when they visit Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (41-60) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, July 25. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Cubs are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (-105). The matchup's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks - CHC (3-4, 3.52 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (4-8, 4.29 ERA)

White Sox vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 48 times and won 27, or 56.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cubs have gone 27-21 (56.2%).

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Cubs have a 3-3 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In their last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), the Cubs and their opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (33.3%) in those contests.

This year, the White Sox have won 18 of 57 games when listed as at least -105 or better on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the White Sox had a record of 3-6.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

White Sox vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+220) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

