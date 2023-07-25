How to Watch the White Sox vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 25
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 112 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- The White Sox are 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
- The White Sox have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 423 (4.2 per game).
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- The White Sox average 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the league.
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.376 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Michael Kopech (4-8) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.
- He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- In 18 starts, Kopech has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/19/2023
|Mets
|L 5-1
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Justin Verlander
|7/20/2023
|Mets
|W 6-2
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|José Quintana
|7/21/2023
|Twins
|L 9-4
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Joe Ryan
|7/22/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Sonny Gray
|7/23/2023
|Twins
|L 5-4
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Bailey Ober
|7/25/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Marcus Stroman
|7/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Tanner Bibee
|7/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|-
|7/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Logan Allen
|7/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Aaron Civale
