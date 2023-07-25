Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 112 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

The White Sox are 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

The White Sox have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 423 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

The White Sox average 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the league.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.376 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Michael Kopech (4-8) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 18 starts, Kopech has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Mets L 5-1 Away Touki Toussaint Justin Verlander 7/20/2023 Mets W 6-2 Away Michael Kopech José Quintana 7/21/2023 Twins L 9-4 Away Lance Lynn Joe Ryan 7/22/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 7/23/2023 Twins L 5-4 Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober 7/25/2023 Cubs - Home Michael Kopech Kyle Hendricks 7/26/2023 Cubs - Home Lance Lynn Marcus Stroman 7/27/2023 Guardians - Home Dylan Cease Tanner Bibee 7/28/2023 Guardians - Home Lucas Giolito - 7/29/2023 Guardians - Home Touki Toussaint Logan Allen 7/30/2023 Guardians - Home Michael Kopech Aaron Civale

