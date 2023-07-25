White Sox vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (48-51) and the Chicago White Sox (41-60) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 25.
The Cubs will call on Kyle Hendricks (3-4) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (4-8).
White Sox vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Cubs vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs White Sox Player Props
|Cubs vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
White Sox Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.
- When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- The White Sox have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).
- The White Sox have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (33.3%) in those contests.
- This year, the White Sox have won 18 of 57 games when listed as at least -105 or better on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- The White Sox score the 23rd-most runs in baseball (423 total, 4.2 per game).
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|@ Mets
|L 5-1
|Touki Toussaint vs Justin Verlander
|July 20
|@ Mets
|W 6-2
|Michael Kopech vs José Quintana
|July 21
|@ Twins
|L 9-4
|Lance Lynn vs Joe Ryan
|July 22
|@ Twins
|L 3-2
|Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
|July 23
|@ Twins
|L 5-4
|Lucas Giolito vs Bailey Ober
|July 25
|Cubs
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 26
|Cubs
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Marcus Stroman
|July 27
|Guardians
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Tanner Bibee
|July 28
|Guardians
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs TBA
|July 29
|Guardians
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Logan Allen
|July 30
|Guardians
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Aaron Civale
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.