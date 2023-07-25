The Las Vegas Aces (21-2) visit the Chicago Sky (9-13) one game after A'ja Wilson racked up 35 points in the Aces' 98-81 victory over the Lynx. This matchup airs on ESPN3 and The U at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Sky vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN3 and The U

Sky vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 86 Aces 85

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-0.3)

Chicago (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 169.4

Sky vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Chicago is 10-11-0 this year.

This year, nine of Chicago's 21 games have gone over the point total.

Sky Performance Insights

The Sky are averaging only 77.5 points per game (second-worst in WNBA), but they've played better on defense, where they are surrendering 81.4 points per game (fourth-ranked).

Chicago is pulling down 34.1 boards per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing 34.6 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

With 14.1 turnovers per game, the Sky are eighth in the WNBA. They force 13.4 turnovers per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Sky are sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while sporting a 34.4% three-point percentage (sixth-ranked).

The Sky rank best in the WNBA by ceding 6 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, they rank fourth in the league at 32.8%.

This season, Chicago has taken 69.6% two-pointers, accounting for 75.5% of the team's baskets. It has shot 30.4% from beyond the arc (24.5% of the team's baskets).

