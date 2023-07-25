Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Twins.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 102 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .558.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 87th and he is seventh in slugging.
- In 66 of 98 games this season (67.3%) Robert has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (27.6%).
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 26 of them (26.5%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36 games this year (36.7%), Robert has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|52
|.268
|AVG
|.271
|.324
|OBP
|.322
|.598
|SLG
|.528
|26
|XBH
|27
|14
|HR
|14
|26
|RBI
|31
|47/10
|K/BB
|75/11
|1
|SB
|10
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.52, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
