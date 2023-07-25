The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (hitting .314 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI), take on starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Twins.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

Jimenez is batting .412 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Jimenez has gotten a hit in 49 of 66 games this year (74.2%), including 17 multi-hit games (25.8%).

In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.7%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).

Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 45.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 31 of 66 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .296 AVG .256 .326 OBP .313 .448 SLG .496 9 XBH 16 5 HR 8 19 RBI 23 27/6 K/BB 34/11 0 SB 0

