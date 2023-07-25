Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (hitting .314 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI), take on starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Twins.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.
- Jimenez is batting .412 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Jimenez has gotten a hit in 49 of 66 games this year (74.2%), including 17 multi-hit games (25.8%).
- In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.7%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 45.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 31 of 66 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.296
|AVG
|.256
|.326
|OBP
|.313
|.448
|SLG
|.496
|9
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|23
|27/6
|K/BB
|34/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 106 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Hendricks (3-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.52 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .241 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.