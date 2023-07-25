Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago in total hits (88) this season while batting .264 with 28 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 55th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Swanson has gotten a hit in 53 of 85 games this season (62.4%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (29.4%).
- He has gone deep in 10 games this year (11.8%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.9% of his games this season, Swanson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.286
|AVG
|.241
|.349
|OBP
|.348
|.434
|SLG
|.392
|15
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|14
|41/16
|K/BB
|45/24
|1
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.29 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .213 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.