Cubs vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (48-51) and Chicago White Sox (41-60) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on July 25.
The probable pitchers are Kyle Hendricks (3-4) for the Cubs and Michael Kopech (4-8) for the White Sox.
Cubs vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cubs have been favored 48 times and won 27, or 56.2%, of those games.
- This season, the Cubs have won 27 of their 48 games, or 56.2%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- The Cubs rank 11th in the league with 479 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|Nationals
|W 8-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Trevor Williams
|July 20
|Cardinals
|L 7-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Steven Matz
|July 21
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Justin Steele vs Jack Flaherty
|July 22
|Cardinals
|W 8-6
|Michael Fulmer vs Miles Mikolas
|July 23
|Cardinals
|W 7-2
|Jameson Taillon vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 25
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Michael Kopech
|July 26
|@ White Sox
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Lance Lynn
|July 27
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Miles Mikolas
|July 28
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Adam Wainwright
|July 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Steven Matz
