Nico Hoerner and Luis Robert are among the players with prop bets available when the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox square off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Hendricks Stats

The Cubs' Kyle Hendricks (3-4) will make his 12th start of the season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Hendricks has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has made 11 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Hendricks Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Jul. 19 6.0 5 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 4.2 8 5 5 5 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 5.2 10 4 4 5 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 6.0 4 2 1 5 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 7.0 6 3 3 4 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kyle Hendricks' player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 106 hits with 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 26 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.329/.387 on the year.

Hoerner has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 3-for-4 3 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-5 1 1 4 5 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 22 walks and 44 RBI (82 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He's slashed .319/.369/.549 on the year.

Bellinger brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .436 with two doubles, five home runs, two walks and 15 RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 2-for-5 0 0 4 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Robert Stats

Robert has recorded 102 hits with 25 doubles, 28 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .270/.323/.558 so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 at Twins Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 102 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 33 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.351/.377 on the year.

Benintendi heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .217 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 21 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Mets Jul. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Benintendi or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.