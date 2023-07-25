The Chicago Cubs (48-51) and the Chicago White Sox (41-60) will go head to head in the series opener on Tuesday, July 25 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Kyle Hendricks getting the nod for the Cubs and Michael Kopech toeing the rubber for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog White Sox have -105 odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Cubs vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (3-4, 3.52 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (4-8, 4.29 ERA)

Cubs vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 48 times and won 27, or 56.2%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 27-21 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (56.2%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 53.5% chance to win.

The Cubs went 3-3 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over their last 10 matchups, the Cubs and their opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in 21, or 33.3%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win 18 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cubs vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+170) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +1200 - 3rd

