How to Watch the Cubs vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 25
Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox will attempt to take down Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs when the teams meet on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Cubs vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in baseball with 109 total home runs.
- The Cubs rank 17th in baseball with a .405 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs are 13th in the majors with a .252 batting average.
- The Cubs have the No. 11 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (479 total runs).
- The Cubs' .330 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.
- The Cubs strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 20 mark in baseball.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.
- The Cubs' 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.280).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Hendricks (3-4) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.52 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Hendricks has recorded five quality starts this season.
- Hendricks heads into the matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/19/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Trevor Williams
|7/20/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-2
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Steven Matz
|7/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Jack Flaherty
|7/22/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-6
|Home
|Michael Fulmer
|Miles Mikolas
|7/23/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-2
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/25/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Michael Kopech
|7/26/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Lance Lynn
|7/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Miles Mikolas
|7/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Adam Wainwright
|7/30/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Steven Matz
