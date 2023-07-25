Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox will attempt to take down Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs when the teams meet on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Cubs vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in baseball with 109 total home runs.

The Cubs rank 17th in baseball with a .405 slugging percentage.

The Cubs are 13th in the majors with a .252 batting average.

The Cubs have the No. 11 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (479 total runs).

The Cubs' .330 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Cubs strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 20 mark in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.

The Cubs' 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.280).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks (3-4) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.52 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

Hendricks has recorded five quality starts this season.

Hendricks heads into the matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Nationals W 8-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Trevor Williams 7/20/2023 Cardinals L 7-2 Home Marcus Stroman Steven Matz 7/21/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Justin Steele Jack Flaherty 7/22/2023 Cardinals W 8-6 Home Michael Fulmer Miles Mikolas 7/23/2023 Cardinals W 7-2 Home Jameson Taillon Jordan Montgomery 7/25/2023 White Sox - Away Kyle Hendricks Michael Kopech 7/26/2023 White Sox - Away Marcus Stroman Lance Lynn 7/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Justin Steele Miles Mikolas 7/28/2023 Cardinals - Away - Jordan Montgomery 7/29/2023 Cardinals - Away - Adam Wainwright 7/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Kyle Hendricks Steven Matz

