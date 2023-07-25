Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Christopher Morel -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, on July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is batting .263 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 36 of 57 games this year (63.2%) Morel has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (22.8%).
- He has gone deep in 26.3% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Morel has had at least one RBI in 43.9% of his games this season (25 of 57), with two or more RBI 11 times (19.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 31 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.280
|AVG
|.245
|.325
|OBP
|.325
|.523
|SLG
|.529
|11
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|16
|40/8
|K/BB
|33/11
|3
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.60 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.29 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.29 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .213 to his opponents.
