The Chicago Bears have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 19th-ranked in the NFL as of December 31.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago covered five times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Bears games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

With 307.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 375.9 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Chicago struggled on both sides of the ball last year.

The Bears won only two games at home last season and one on the road.

Chicago won every game when favored (1-0), but just two as an underdog (2-13).

In their division, the Bears were winless (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.

Bears Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Justin Fields passed for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.4%.

On the ground, Fields scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 1,143 yards.

D.J. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games with the Panthers.

On the ground for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 914 yards (53.8 per game).

Khalil Herbert rushed for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.

As a key defensive contributor, T.J. Edwards delivered 160 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games for the Eagles last year.

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +15000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +5000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +4000 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2800 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2000 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +4000 14 December 10 Lions - +2000 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +20000 17 December 31 Falcons - +6600 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

Odds are current as of July 25 at 5:22 AM ET.