The Minnesota Twins (52-48) aim to sweep the Chicago White Sox (41-59) on Sunday at Target Field, starting at 2:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-4) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (6-6) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-4, 2.74 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (6-6, 3.96 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.96 ERA and 122 strikeouts over 116 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.96, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .229 batting average against him.

Giolito has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Giolito has put up 17 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Lucas Giolito vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has a collective .234 batting average, and is 21st in the league with 787 total hits and 19th in MLB play with 434 runs scored. They have the 15th-ranked slugging percentage (.409) and are eighth in all of MLB with 133 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Twins this season, Giolito has thrown 13 innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits while striking out 14.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins' Ober (6-4) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 2.74, a 4.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .981.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the 16th start in a row.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

