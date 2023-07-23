Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (52-48), who are trying for a series sweep, will host the Chicago White Sox (41-59) at Target Field on Sunday, July 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. An 8.5-run total is set in the game.

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (6-4, 2.74 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CHW (6-6, 3.96 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 62 games this season and won 39 (62.9%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 22-13 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (62.9% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (33.9%) in those games.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 7-14 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+125) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Gavin Sheets 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Luis Robert 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+125)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

