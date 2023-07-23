Bailey Ober will take the mound first for the Minnesota Twins on Sunday against Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog White Sox have +125 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -150 +125 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The White Sox have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (33.9%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 7-14, a 33.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 43 of its 99 opportunities.

The White Sox are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-25 20-34 18-24 23-34 29-43 12-15

