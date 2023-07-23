Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .273 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 48 of 65 games this year (73.8%) Jimenez has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (24.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Jimenez has driven in a run in 29 games this season (44.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 30 of 65 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.296
|AVG
|.250
|.326
|OBP
|.309
|.448
|SLG
|.477
|9
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|22
|27/6
|K/BB
|34/11
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.74 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.74, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
