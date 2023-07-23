Jordan Montgomery starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Wrigley Field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +120 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -145 +120 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-1.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Cubs and their foes are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (39.1%) in those contests.

Chicago has entered 20 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 11-9 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 52 of its 98 games with a total this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 5-6-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-26 21-25 21-25 26-26 30-38 17-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.