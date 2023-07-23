The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.436 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-5 with ) in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 22 walks while batting .319.

Bellinger enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .476 with one homer.

Bellinger has had a hit in 50 of 67 games this season (74.6%), including multiple hits 23 times (34.3%).

In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (17.9%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 40.3% of his games this year, Bellinger has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (11.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 40 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 30 .314 AVG .325 .368 OBP .375 .543 SLG .535 18 XBH 11 7 HR 6 23 RBI 18 25/11 K/BB 22/11 6 SB 6

Cardinals Pitching Rankings