Christopher Morel -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 23 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MARQ

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .263.

Morel has had a hit in 36 of 57 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (22.8%).

Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (26.3%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has an RBI in 25 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 54.4% of his games this year (31 of 57), with two or more runs six times (10.5%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .280 AVG .245 .325 OBP .325 .523 SLG .529 11 XBH 13 7 HR 8 26 RBI 16 40/8 K/BB 33/11 3 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings