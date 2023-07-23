Bears Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Chicago Bears' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, place them 19th in the NFL.
Bears Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Chicago Betting Insights
- Chicago covered five times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- The Bears and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.
- It was a rough season for Chicago, which ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.
- The Bears won only two games at home last season and one on the road.
- When favored, Chicago won every game (1-0), but went just 2-13 as the underdog.
- In their division, the Bears lost every game (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields had 17 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.4% of his throws for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game).
- Fields also rushed for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.
- D.J. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games for the Panthers.
- In 17 games with the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman ran for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and five TDs.
- In 13 games, Khalil Herbert rushed for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four TDs.
- T.J. Edwards delivered 160 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year with the Eagles.
2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|4
|October 1
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|5
|October 5
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|7
|October 22
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|9
|November 5
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 9
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|12
|November 27
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|16
|December 24
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|17
|December 31
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
