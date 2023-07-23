Jamaica and France will make their 2023 Women's World Cup debuts in a game that begins at 6:00 AM ET on Sunday, July 23.

How to Watch France vs. Jamaica

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX US
  • Location: Sydney, Australia
  • Venue: Sydney Football Stadium

France Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Jamaica July 23 - Home
Brazil July 29 - Home
Panama August 2 - Away

France's Recent Performance

  • France reached the quarterfinals of the previous World Cup (in 2019) and was eliminated by the United States 2-1.
  • Wendie Renard tallied four goals in the tournament.
  • In addition, Amel Majri chipped in with three assists.
  • France went 6-0-3 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +11. This year, its record is 4-1-0 versus fellow World Cup squads (+8 goal differential).
  • France's 1-0 loss to Australia earlier this year on July 14 was the last time it matched up against a team competing in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

France's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Solene Durand #1
  • Maelle Lakrar #2
  • Wendie Renard #3
  • Laurina Fazer #4
  • Elisa De Almeida #5
  • Sandie Toletti #6
  • Sakina Karchaoui #7
  • Grace Geyoro #8
  • Eugenie Le Sommer #9
  • Amel Majri #10
  • Kadidiatou Diani #11
  • Clara Mateo #12
  • Selma Bacha #13
  • Aissatou Tounkara #14
  • Kenza Dali #15
  • Pauline Peyraud-Magnin #16
  • Lea Le Garrec #17
  • Viviane Asseyi #18
  • Naomie Feller #19
  • Estelle Cascarino #20
  • Constance Picaud #21
  • Eve Perisset #22
  • Vicki Becho #23

Jamaica Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
France July 23 - Away
Panama July 29 - Away
Brazil August 2 - Home

Jamaica's Recent Performance

  • Jamaica was knocked out following the group stage at the 2019 World Cup after going winless (0-0-3).
  • In the event, Havana Solaun scored one goal.
  • Khadija Shaw chipped in one assist as well.
  • Jamaica was 2-0-3 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -4. This year, its record is 0-0-2 versus fellow World Cup squads (-6 goal differential).
  • The last time Jamaica squared off against a World Cup team was earlier this year on February 22, when it lost to Australia 3-0.

Jamaica's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Sydney Schneider #1
  • Solai Washington #2
  • Vyan Sampson #3
  • Chantelle Swaby #4
  • Konya Plummer #5
  • Havana Solaun #6
  • Peyton McNamara #7
  • Drew Spence #8
  • Kameron Simmonds #9
  • Jody Brown #10
  • Khadija Shaw #11
  • Kiki Van Zanten #12
  • Rebecca Spencer #13
  • Den-Den Blackwood #14
  • Tiffany Cameron #15
  • Paige Bailey-Gayle #16
  • Allyson Swaby #17
  • Trudi Carter #18
  • Tiernny Wiltshire #19
  • Atlanta Primus #20
  • Cheyna Matthews #21
  • Kayla McKenna #22
  • Liya Brooks #23

