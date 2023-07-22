Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Twins.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .251 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 41 of 80 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.8% of his games this season, Grandal has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (10.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 23.8% of his games this year (19 of 80), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|43
|.241
|AVG
|.259
|.305
|OBP
|.329
|.370
|SLG
|.408
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|21
|24/8
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins will send Gray (4-4) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.08 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks 10th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
