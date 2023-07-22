On Saturday, July 22, Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (51-48) host Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (41-58) at Target Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Twins (-145). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (4-4, 3.08 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (4-3, 4.18 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 38, or 62.3%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 23-17 (winning 57.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total eight times.

The White Sox have come away with 21 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win nine times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230) Gavin Sheets 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+200) Luis Robert 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

