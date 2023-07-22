Edouard Julien and the Minnesota Twins will see Dylan Cease on the hill for the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 110 home runs.

Fueled by 288 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 417 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .295.

The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.64 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.371 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Cease (4-3) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 20 starts this season.

Cease will look to pitch five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has made 20 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Braves W 8-1 Away Dylan Cease Kolby Allard 7/18/2023 Mets L 11-10 Away Lucas Giolito Carlos Carrasco 7/19/2023 Mets L 5-1 Away Touki Toussaint Justin Verlander 7/20/2023 Mets W 6-2 Away Michael Kopech José Quintana 7/21/2023 Twins L 9-4 Away Lance Lynn Joe Ryan 7/22/2023 Twins - Away Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 7/23/2023 Twins - Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober 7/25/2023 Cubs - Home Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 7/26/2023 Cubs - Home Michael Kopech Marcus Stroman 7/27/2023 Guardians - Home Lance Lynn Tanner Bibee 7/28/2023 Guardians - Home Dylan Cease -

