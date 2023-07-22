On Saturday, Seiya Suzuki (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .259 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Suzuki has gotten a hit in 51 of 78 games this season (65.4%), including 19 multi-hit games (24.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 78), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has had an RBI in 23 games this season (29.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 38.5% of his games this season (30 of 78), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .227 AVG .288 .323 OBP .351 .319 SLG .477 9 XBH 15 2 HR 6 14 RBI 17 37/18 K/BB 49/17 1 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings