Seby Zavala is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 18 against the Mets) he went 0-for-4.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala has three doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .164.

Zavala has picked up a hit in 17 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In 8.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Zavala has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (18.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (6.0%).

He has scored in 10 games this year (20.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 27 .183 AVG .150 .231 OBP .198 .200 SLG .400 1 XBH 8 0 HR 6 3 RBI 12 24/4 K/BB 34/4 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings