The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.565) and total hits (100) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Robert has recorded a hit in 65 of 96 games this year (67.7%), including 26 multi-hit games (27.1%).

He has homered in 27.1% of his games this year, and 6.9% of his plate appearances.

Robert has an RBI in 36 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 47 times this year (49.0%), including 16 games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 50 .268 AVG .275 .324 OBP .327 .598 SLG .539 26 XBH 26 14 HR 14 26 RBI 31 47/10 K/BB 70/11 1 SB 9

Twins Pitching Rankings