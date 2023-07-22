The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Twins.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .217.

Burger has gotten a hit in 40 of 80 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games this season, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (31.3%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (17.5%).

He has scored at least once 34 times this year (42.5%), including five games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .262 AVG .175 .317 OBP .235 .631 SLG .409 21 XBH 16 13 HR 8 31 RBI 16 41/9 K/BB 55/8 0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings