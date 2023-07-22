Ian Happ -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 106 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on July 22 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .243 with 66 walks and 38 runs scored.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 119th in the league in slugging.
  • Happ has had a hit in 56 of 95 games this year (58.9%), including multiple hits 21 times (22.1%).
  • Looking at the 95 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (7.4%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Happ has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 29 of 95 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 46
.225 AVG .261
.345 OBP .392
.353 SLG .412
13 XBH 16
4 HR 4
26 RBI 16
54/31 K/BB 47/35
4 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 95 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
  • Mikolas (6-5 with a 4.14 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 22nd of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.14), 38th in WHIP (1.266), and 59th in K/9 (6.1).
