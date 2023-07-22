On Saturday, Gavin Sheets (.185 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .218 with four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Sheets has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In eight games this season, he has gone deep (11.1%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

Sheets has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this year (16 of 72), with two or more RBI five times (6.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 17 of 72 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .184 AVG .245 .263 OBP .316 .287 SLG .425 3 XBH 9 3 HR 5 13 RBI 13 22/10 K/BB 17/10 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings